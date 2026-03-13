US Warplane Down, French Soldier Killed In Iraq As Iran War Effects Spread

A giant US refueling plane crashed in Iraq after an apparent midair collision, while a French soldier was killed in the country’s Kurdistan region as the 2-week-old US-Israeli war on Iran continued to spill over regional borders.

The US Central Command, which is responsible for American forces in the Middle East, late on March 12 said a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, prompting a major rescue operation by the US military.

A statement said the crash was not the result of hostile or friendly fire and involved one other refueling plane. The second plane landed safely in Israel, officials said.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury," Central Command said, using the military name of the US operation against Iran.

A US official, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said the KC-135 that crashed had as many as six service members on board. The fate of the crew was unknown as of early March 13.

The KC-135 is the workhorse of the US military’s air-refueling missions, allowing other planes to carry out missions without having to land.

First Confirmed French Fatality

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said one soldier was killed during a drone attack in the Irbil region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

"This attack against our forces engaged in the fight against Daesh since 2015 is unacceptable," Macron said, using the local name for the Islamic State extremist group.

"Their [French soldiers] presence in Iraq is strictly within the framework of the fight against terrorism. The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks."

It is not known where the drone came from or who fired it. The French military earlier said that at least six soldiers had been injured, with one of them later dying.

It was the first confirmed death of a French soldier since the United States and Israel launched their massive air campaign against neighboring Iran. France is not participating directly in the US-Israeli war effort.

Tehran has fired back with retaliatory strikes in the region, but it was not known of Iran or an allied militia in Iraq was responsible. Islamic State and Al-Qaeda extremists are also active in parts of the Middle East country.

Meanwhile, as the war entered its second week, Iran continued to strike back at US Arab allies in the Gulf region and attack commercial ships transiting the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Supreme ⁠Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first public comments since being named to succeed his late father, said Iran must continue to keep the key Gulf shipping lane closed, ⁠hours after several vessels were targeted in strikes as Tehran looks to choke off oil supplies from leaving the Middle East.

In the statement, which was read out on Iranian state TV by a female presenter on March 12, Khamenei said Iran will continue to seek to strike targets where "the enemy has little experience and will be severely vulnerable."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the hard-line military force intends to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed to traffic, saying it was following instructions from the new supreme leader.

The United States has suggested it is prepared to escort ships through the strait, a move that would likely increase tensions in the region.

Iran Targets Israel

Iran once again fired missiles waves of missiles toward Israel early on March 13, officials in Tel Aviv said. Emergency services reporting that two were injured in the country's north.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first news conference since the start of the war on February 28, spoke again of helping the Iranian people to bring down the regime in Tehran.

"I will not detail the actions we are taking. We are creating the optimal conditions for toppling the regime, but I won't deny that I can't tell you with all certainty that the people of Iran will topple the regime -- ⁠a regime is toppled from the inside," he said.

"But we can definitely help and ‌we are helping."

Hours later, Iranian media reported several explosions in the capital, Tehran. Details were not immediately available.

Israel also maintained its offensive against Iran-allied Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, with the military moving further into southern Lebanon.

The military told residents to "move immediately north of the Zahrani River," 40 kilometers from the Israeli border.

It said Hezbollah had fired some 200 rockets toward it overnight, in what it called was the biggest barrage so far of the war.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted dozens of drones entering its airspace.

"Twelve drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering Saudi airspace," a ministry spokesperson said after authorities reported at least 16 other drones were also shot down.

