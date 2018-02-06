Rohani Says Talks Over Iran Missile Program Out Of Question

Iran's President Hassan Rohani has again ruled out negotiations on the country's missiles program, saying it did not aim to make weapons of mass destruction.

"We will not negotiate with anyone about our weapons," Rohani told a press conference in Tehran on February 6.

"Our missiles are used to defend ourselves. They are defensive. They have not been made to be used as weapons of mass destruction."

The Iranian president also reiterated that the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers could not be renegotiated.

Iran insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, while the United States and other countries claim it has been trying to develop nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that he wanted to work with European allies and Congress to fix what he called "disastrous flaws" in the accord curbing Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the easing of crippling international sanctions targeting Tehran.

Trump warned that Washington would withdraw from the deal if the terms of the agreement are not strengthened within four months.

"The key to the problems between Tehran and Washington is in Washington's hands. They need to stop their threats and sanctions and pressure, and automatically the situation will improve and we can think about our future," Rohani said.

Tehran has ruled out any changes in the nuclear agreement, while the other signatories -- Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia -- have closed ranks in support of the accord.

However, France and other countries have joined the United States in raising concerns about Iran's ballistic missile program, which is not covered by the nuclear agreement.

With reporting by AFP