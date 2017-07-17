White House Says Tillerson To Announce Iran Ceritification Decision 'Very Shortly'

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will announce "very shortly" whether it will certify that Iran is still adhering to its nuclear agreement with world powers, despite Trump's criticism of the deal.

The State Department is required to notify Congress by July 17 whether Iran continues to comply with the 2015 deal, which requires Tehran to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

"The secretary of state [Rex Tillerson] will have an announcement very shortly on that deal," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on July 17. "I think you all know that the president has made very clear that he thought this was a bad deal, a bad deal for theUnited States."

Under U.S. law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days of Iran's compliance with the 2015 deal.

While Trump promised during his campaign to "rip up" what he called "the worst deal ever," since taking office his administration has conceded not only that Iran is abiding by the deal but that the United States should do so as well.

The United States has lifted nuclear-linked sanctions on Iran, but it maintains sanctions related to Iran's ballistic-missile program, human rights record, and support for anti-Israel militant groups.

With reporting by Reuters and AP

