Trump Administration Expected To Certify Iran Still Complying With Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is expected to certify next week that Iran is still adhering to its nuclear agreement with world powers, despite Trump's criticism of the deal, U.S. media reported on July 13.

The State Department is required to notify Congress by July 17 whether Iran continues to comply with the 2015 deal, which requires Tehran to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

While Trump promised during his campaign to "rip up" what he called "the worst deal ever," since taking office his administration has conceded not only that Iran is abiding by the deal but that the United States should do so as well.

Certification of Iran's compliance is expected next week, but AP and Reuters reported, citing anonymous officials, that Trump continues to review policy toward Iran and could always change his mind.

The United States has lifted nuclear-linked sanctions on Iran, but it maintains sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program, human rights record, and support for anti-Israel militant groups.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

