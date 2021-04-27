Parties To Iran Nuclear Deal To Resume Talks In Vienna

Talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on April 27.

It will be the latest round of talks to revive the deal and to convince Tehran to end its breaches of the deal.

"Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States [to the accord] and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation" of it, the European Union said in a statement on April 26.

Discussions in Vienna between Iran, China, Russia, France, Britain, Germany, along with the indirect participation of the United States, are being chaired by the EU.

The parties are trying to agree on steps that would be necessary if the agreement is to be revived.

A U.S. delegation is in a separate location in Vienna, enabling representatives of the other five powers to shuttle between both sides because Iran has rejected direct talks with the United States.

The EU said after a round of talks last week that participants "took stock of progress" made in the talks, but also said that much more work was needed.

The talks have been complicated by Iran's announcement earlier this month that it was enriching uranium to 60 percent, up from the 20 percent it had achieved previously.

The announcement came after an incident at its Natanz nuclear facility, which Tehran blamed on Israel.

Iran has said it will not return to strict observance of the agreement unless all sanctions reimposed or added by former President Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, are rescinded first.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has said it is ready to remove "all sanctions that are inconsistent" with the deal, though it has not spelled out which measures it means.

