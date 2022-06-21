Unrest In Iran Continues As Workers Strike Over Worsening Conditions

Workers in the industrial town of Mahmoudabad in Isfahan continued their strike for a third consecutive day as a wave of unrest across Iran over living and work conditions shows no signs of letting up.



Truck drivers in Tehran rallied in the capital on June 20, while more than 300,000 stone factory workers in the industrial town of Isfahan remained off the job despite threats from authorities.



Sources quoted officials as saying the decision to strike in Isfahan was announced last week in a speech by a trade union leader who was arrested by security forces afterward. Two days later, under duress, he called for an end to the action, but was ignored, with many workers and others joining together in protest.

At the same time in Tehran, truck drivers gathered in front of the Road Administration building on June 20 with social media reports showing several had spent the night.



A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the site during the day.



Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right to form independent unions.

At the same time, pensioners and other groups have been protesting in recent weeks against economic conditions, blaming the government for spiraling inflation and failing to deliver on promises to increase wages and improve living conditions.

With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi