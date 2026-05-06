Vessel Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz As US Pauses Operation To Guide Ships
A French shipping group has confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The CMA CGM San Antonio was damaged and several crew members were injured and evacuated from the Maltese-flagged ship for treatment. The attack came on May 5 as US President Donald Trump announced that operation Project Freedom to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be "paused for a short period of time."