Vessel Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz As US Pauses Operation To Guide Ships

A French shipping ⁠group has confirmed that one of ⁠its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The CMA CGM San Antonio was damaged and several crew members were injured and evacuated from the Maltese-flagged ship for treatment. The attack came on May 5 as US President Donald Trump announced that operation Project Freedom to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be "paused for a short period of time."