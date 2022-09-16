Iranian Woman Declared Dead After Arrest By Morality Police

Doctors have declared a 22-year-old Iranian woman dead three days after she was taken into police custody amid reports of being beaten during her arrest for breaking the country's hijab rules.

Sources told RFE/RL that doctors on September 16 declared Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to hospital.

Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the morality-police van while being taken to the detention center. A few hours after her arrest, her family was informed that Amini had been hospitalized.

Mojgan Amini, Mahsa's mother, told RFE/RL in an interview shortly before the news of her daughter's death that her family has filed a complaint with the Tehran police.

"My daughter was in perfect health before her arrest," she said.

The media center of the Tehran police department has denied eyewitness claims that Amini was beaten, saying she was transferred to one of the police departments in Tehran for "justification and education" about the hijab when she "suddenly suffered a heart problem."

Mahsa Amini's death immediately provoked widespread reaction in social networks.

American actress Leah Remini asked her followers to join her in sharing Mahsa's name and story.

"The fact that she was arrested for the improper wearing of the hijab makes it even more horrifying," Remini said in a tweet.

Some Iranian lawmakers have also criticized the behavior of police over the incident, while President Ebrahim Raisi has asked the interior minister to investigate the case.

Asghar Farhadi, the well-known film director, wrote on Instagram that in the face of the "endless cruelty" of the authorities, "we have put ourselves to sleep."

The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.

The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda