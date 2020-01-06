Iranian Nuclear Deal On Life Support After Tehran Decides To Ignore Restrictions

Iran's announcement that it will not abide by the limits put on its nuclear program under a historic 2015 deal with six world powers has put the landmark accord on the verge of collapse.



But many analysts argue that Tehran's decision on January 5 to virtually exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) still provides a chance to salvage the wounded deal, which many argue has been on life support since the United States exited it in May 2018.



Iran's announcement increases the threat posed by the country's nuclear program, Kelsey Davenport, director for Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association, told RFE/RL.



But she added there was still a narrow window in which to preserve the deal under which Tehran agreed to curb its controversial nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.



"Announcing an end to adherence with the limits imposed by the Iran deal is not the same as restarting prohibited activities," Davenport told RFE/RL.



"Withdrawing from [limited] enrichment levels is ominous but leaves to the future what exactly they will do," said Mark Fitzpatrick, an associate fellow at the Institute for Strategic Studies in London. "This keeps alive hopes for a negotiated outcome that preserves the JCPOA."

Tehran's decision to pull further back from the JCPOA came on the heels of the January 3 assassination of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.



Iran's announcement -- the latest in a series of withdrawals from the agreement in recent months, has also increased tensions with the European signatories to the accord: Germany, France, Britain, and the European Union, which have put great effort into trying to keep the nuclear accord afloat.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on January 6 that Tehran's announcement "could be the first step to the end of this agreement."



"What Iran has announced is no longer in accordance with the agreement, so we will sit down today with France and Britain to decide on that -- how we respond to that this week," he added.

Room To Maneuver



An official January 5 statement by Iran said it will no longer observe limits on the level of enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium, or research and development in its nuclear activities.



"From here on, Iran's nuclear program will be developed solely based on its technical needs," the statement said without elaborating.



But Iran's pronouncement said Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has been monitoring the country's nuclear activities and sites, will continue as before.



Fitzpatrick, said Tehran's actions are "more measured" than he expected.



"Iran did not say it would raise the enrichment level to 20 percent, they didn't announce anything regarding the plutonium path to a bomb, and they didn't say they are pulling out of the deal," he said. "Most importantly, Iran left in place the IAEA inspections."

Davenport said that, by not stating specifically what steps it will take, Iran has left itself considerable room to maneuver.

"If Iran wants to quickly cut into the breakout time [the time needed to amass enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon], it could do so by rapidly reinstalling centrifuges and enriching uranium to higher levels," she said. "Alternatively, Iran could gradually chip away at the breakout time by slowly increasing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium."



Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group (ICG), told RFE/RL that nuclear inspections are "an absolute redline even for" Russia and China, which are the other two signatories to the 2015 agreement.



"Once Iran reduces the IAEA's access [to its nuclear operations], it would signal its preparedness to abandon the JCPOA and even the [Treaty On the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons] altogether," he said.