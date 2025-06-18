Map: Locations Of Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Israel has attacked several nuclear facilities across Iran since June 13. The Natanz uranium enrichment facility and other sites linked to Iran's nuclear enrichment program, such as Isfahan, Arak, Kermanshah, and Tabriz, were among those targeted by the Israeli strikes.

While it is still unclear how seriously the targeted nuclear facilities were damaged, it is known that Iran has more sites across the country.

Since June 13, Israel has targeted not only nuclear but also missile facilities and other targets across Iran.



