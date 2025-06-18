Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Map: Locations Of Iran's Nuclear Facilities

A satellite image shows the Fordo nuclear facility in Iran on January 24, 2025.
A satellite image shows the Fordo nuclear facility in Iran on January 24, 2025.

Israel has attacked several nuclear facilities across Iran since June 13. The Natanz uranium enrichment facility and other sites linked to Iran's nuclear enrichment program, such as Isfahan, Arak, Kermanshah, and Tabriz, were among those targeted by the Israeli strikes.

While it is still unclear how seriously the targeted nuclear facilities were damaged, it is known that Iran has more sites across the country.

Map: Iran’s Nuclear Facilities

Since June 13, Israel has targeted not only nuclear but also missile facilities and other targets across Iran.

Israel Strikes Iran's Missile And Nuclear Facilities


  • 16x9 Image

    Riin Aljas

    Riin Aljas is a digital forensics editor for RFE/RL who works on investigations using data and digital tools. She previously worked as a data journalist both in Estonia and in the United States.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG