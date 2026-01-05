Iranian Security Forces Shoot At Protesters

Iranian security forces shot and reportedly killed protesters as demonstrations continue across the country. The Norway-based human rights group Hengaw reported that at least four people were killed and 30 were wounded in the western Iranian city of Malekshahi on January 3. Protests continued in cities across the country for an eighth night over the collapse of Iran's currency, soaring inflation, and an energy crisis. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing)