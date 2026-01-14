Iranian Woman Describes Indiscriminate Killing Amid Deadly Protest Crackdown

RFE/RL's Radio Farda has spoken to an Iranian woman who says every day she hears from friends and colleagues of another person killed amid the country's protest crackdown, including a pregnant bystander on her way home. The death toll is at more 2,400 protesters, according to the US-based human rights monitor HRANA. But many groups fear the number is far higher. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, recently traveled outside Iran, where a digital blackout continues to block access to the Internet.