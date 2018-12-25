Islamic State Claims Responsiblity For Iraq Car-Bomb Attack

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in the Iraqi city of Tal Afar that left two people dead.

The December 25 blast near a cafe in the center of the city also injured 11 people.

Officials said the blast was caused by a booby-trapped pick-up truck.

IS claimed responsibility in a message on the Telegram messaging app. The incident was the first such attack in the city of some 200,000 since it was liberated from IS by Iraqi security forces in August 2017.

IS captured the city and much of northern Iraq in 2014.

