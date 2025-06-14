Accessibility links

War Fears Rise As Iran Retaliates With Missile Barrage After Israeli Strikes

Iran’s retaliatory missile barrage on Israel has left dozens dead and injured, with many survivors describing harrowing scenes of destruction and fear. As nine floors of a 43-story building were severely damaged, residents spoke of the physical and emotional toll of the attacks. This latest escalation follows Israeli air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and armed forces, raising tensions and fears of a wider conflict in the region.

