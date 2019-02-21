Jailed U.S. Investor Calvey Formally Charged With Financial Fraud

An American investment-fund manager who is being held in Russia in pretrial detention has been formally charged with financial fraud, his lawyer says.

Michael Calvey, a U.S. citizen who founded the Baring Vostok private-equity fund in 1994, is one of the most prominent foreign investors in Russia.

Dmitry Kletochkin said Calvey was officially charged on February 21, adding that his client maintained his innocence.

Calvey's February 14 arrest on accusations of large-scale fraud in Russia sent shock waves through Western business circles.

The American was detained in Moscow along with three other Baring Vostok employees and two other suspects. All six have since been ordered held in pretrial detention, which is normally served in a jail.

Russia's Association of Professional Investors issued a statement on February 21, calling on the authorities to choose a pretrial restriction other than arrest for Calvey and other suspects in the case. http://api-russia.org/sites/default/files/press-reliz_baring_vostok_maykl_kalvi_2019_02_21_.pdf

Media reports in Russia said on February 21 that business ombudsman Boris Titov had sent a request to Prosecutor-General Yury Chaika urging him to assess the legality of Calvey's arrest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual state-of-the-nation address on February 20 that "honest businesses" should not live in fear of prosecution. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to Calvey's case.

Baring Vostok is one of the largest private-equity firms in the former Soviet Union, according to its website. It manages more than $3.7 billion in assets, is particularly active in the technology sector, and owns a stake in the Yandex search engine.

Before founding Baring Vostok, Calvey worked for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the investment bank Salomon Brothers. He is a member of the board of directors of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

Amid severely strained ties between Moscow and Washington, Calvey is the second U.S. citizen to be arrested in a high-profile case in Russia in as many months.

Paul Whelan, an ex-Marine who says he is innocent and was in Moscow for a friend's wedding, was detained in late December on an espionage charge and is in pretrial detention.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax