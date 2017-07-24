Israel Says It Will Remove Metal Detectors From Jerusalem Site

Israel says it will remove the metal detectors from the entrances of a Jerusalem holy site that have angered Muslims and led to deadly violence that killed at least eight people.

A statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on July 25 said the detectors would be replaced by less-obtrusive surveillance methods, without providing details.

The decision came after a cabinet meeting lasting several hours, the second session in two days to hold talks on the matter.

Israel installed the metal detectors on July 21 at the entrance to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem after two police guards were shot dead by gunmen on July 14.

The site is considered sacred by both religions, with Muslims referring to it as the Noble Sanctuary and Jews refer to as the Temple Mount.

Many Palestinians have refused to go through the metal detectors, holding prayers on cobblestone streets outside the gates instead. Many protesters feel the security measures are a violation of longstanding access arrangements at Islam's third-holiest site.

At least five Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli security forces, and three Israelis were stabbed to death by a Palestinian youth during the violence that followed the decision to heighten security around the site.

On July 24, the United Nations warned that the crisis must be swiftly resolved, and a top U.S. official arrived in the country to seek ways to ease tensions.

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said, "It is extremely important that a solution to the current crisis be found by (July 28)."

"The dangers on the ground will escalate if we go through another cycle of Friday prayer without a resolution to this current crisis," he said.

Jason Greenblatt, a top aide to U.S. President Donald Trump, met with Netanyahu along with U.S. envoy to Israel David Friedman on July 24, an Israeli official told the AFP news agency.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP