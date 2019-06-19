Investigators Set To Name Suspects, File Charges In MH17 Shootdown

International investigators are set to announce charges against several suspects in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 five years ago, in which all 298 people aboard the passenger jet were killed.



Investigators in the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) are expected to first inform family members and then hold a news conference on June 19 to lay out "developments in the criminal investigation" in the downing of the Boeing 777.



The news conference is expected to be held at 1 p.m. in the Netherlands.



In a June 18 interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal said that “the names will be announced. Charges will be brought. After that, the Criminal Court of Schiphol [the Netherlands] will start working on considering this case.”



She said that four people, including senior Russian army officers, would be named in the case.



Prosecutors have said their next step would be to identify individual suspects and then attempt to put them on trial.



The JIT initially in 2016 announced that the sophisticated BUK missile system, which was used to shoot down the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, came from Russia. Russia's 53rd Antiaircraft Missile Brigade had transported the Buk in 2014 to and from Ukraine, JIT additionally concluded in May 2018.



Moscow seized control of the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and has supported the separatists who control parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in a war that has killed some 13,000 people since April of that year. The passenger flight was downed in the conflict zone over non-government-controlled territory.



Russia denies involvement in the tragedy. It has blamed, among others, Ukraine and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency for the disaster.



The airliner flying between Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur was blasted out of the sky on July 17, 2014, over territory in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists.



The JIT probing the attack consists of investigators from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine. It has declined to confirm that it will announce charges.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, the BBC, and Interfax-Ukraine

