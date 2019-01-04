Kabul Fire Kills Three, Injures Dozens

An Afghan official says an overnight fire that began at a gas station in the Afghan capital and spread to a nearby apartment complex has killed three people and injured 44 others.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayer said six people were in critical condition in hospital.

The Interior Ministry said the fire started at the gas station around 23:00 on January 3 and spread to a nearby apartment building in Kabul's Macroyan neighborhood.

The ministry said police were investigating the cause of the fire.

Mohammad Salam Almas, a Kabul police official, said 43 apartments and seven vehicles were burnt in the fire.

In November, a massive fire destroyed hundreds of stores at a big electronics market in the center of Kabul.

Despite incinerating entire businesses and leaving a scene of destruction, no casualties were reported from the fire.

But the damage to property was in the millions of dollars.

With reporting by AP