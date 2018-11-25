Kabul Protest Turns Violent Over Arrest Of Hazara Militia Leader

Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against the detention of a Shi'ite Hazara militia commander have clashed with police in the Afghan capital.

Reports said that at least one officer was wounded in the clashes, which saw protesters throwing stones at police. Officers reportedly fired into the air to disperse the crowd.

A number of police checkpoints were also said to have been torched.

The demonstration erupted in the Dasht-e Barchi district, a predominately Hazara neighborhood in Kabul, after security forces in the city arrested Alipoor.

It was not immediately clear what the man, who leads a Shi’ite militia in central Afghanistan, is accused of.

With reporting by AP, Khaama Press, and TOLOnews