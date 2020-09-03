Kabul Says Almost All Taliban Prisoners Released, Ready For Talks

KABUL -- Afghan authorities say they expect peace negotiations to start soon after they released the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners they had been detaining, except "a few" because of opposition from other countries.

Kabul this week resumed a prisoner exchange, a key hurdle in the launch of negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, where the militant group has a political office.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the Gov't released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations,” National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal tweeted on September 3.

"Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly," Faisal added.

According to various reports Australia and France are opposing the release of at least seven Taliban prisoners jailed for killing foreign soldiers in Afghanistan.