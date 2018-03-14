Kazakhstan's 'Golden Boy' Ex-Economy Minister Sentenced To 10 Years

ASTANA -- A court in Astana has sentenced former Kazakh Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev to 10 years in prison after convicting him on charges of bribery and embezzlement.

At a hearing on March 14, the court also sentenced several of Bishimbaev's 22 co-defendants to prison terms ranging from two to seven years, while others were fined and released or simply released from custody under an amnesty enacted in 2017.

Bishimbaev, 37, was arrested by Kazakhstan’s Anticorruption Service in January 2017, weeks after President Nursultan Nazarbaev fired him.

He was accused of accepting bribes when he was head of Bayterek, a state-controlled holding company.

A product of an elite educational program backed by Nazarbaev, Bishimbaev had risen quickly through the ranks in the tightly controlled Central Asian country.

He served as deputy industry and trade minister and deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund before becoming economy minister in May 2016.

Bishimbaev pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing in October, while several of his co-defendants pleaded guilty and concluded deals with prosecutors.

Authorities say he exercised his right to remain silent and did not speak to investigators after he and the other suspects were arrested.

On January 8, in his first remarks to the court since his trial began in November, Bishimbaev apologized to Nazarbaev and the country but maintained he had done nothing illegal.

Several former officials have faced prosecution on suspicion of graft in the energy-rich former Soviet republic in recent years, with some sentenced to long prison terms.



During their trials, many of them have apologized to Nazarbaev, who holds near absolute power and has been president since before Kazakhstan gained independence in the 1991 Soviet collapse.