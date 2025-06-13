Accessibility links

Iran

Who Were The 4 Iranian Generals Killed In The Israeli Attack?

People attend an anti-Israeli protest in Tehran carrying portraits of generals and nuclear scientists killed in the Israeli strikes on Iran on June 13, 2025.

Israel claimed that its air strikes on June 13 killed four top generals in Iran's military, including three with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the country's preeminent military force.

Israel said the unprecedented strikes targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic weapon.

Here's a look at who the four generals reportedly killed were:

Hossein Salami

Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) since 2019. Salami was under international sanctions since 2006 as "an individual involved in Iran's ballistic missile program," according to a UN Security Council resolution. He was on separate sanctions lists in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and Japan.

Mohammad Baqeri

Iranian Military Chief of Staff General Mohammad Baqeri meets with Turkish Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (not seen) in Tehran, Iran October 2, 2017.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chief-of-staff of the Iranian armed forces since 2016 and officially the second-most powerful figure in the military after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Baqeri rose through the ranks of the IRGC, which dominates the upper echelons of Iran's military and controls planning, operations, intelligence, covert and irregular military operations, and internal security. The IRGC is officially designated by the United States as a terrorist organization.

Gholam Ali Rashid

Iran -- Major general Gholam Ali Rashid is the current commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarter and former deputy chief of the General Staff of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, deputy commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, one of the most respected military figures. Since 2015, he has been the commander of the central headquarters of Khatam-ol-Anbia, the military's highest operational military unit. Since 2016, this headquarters has been separated from the General Staff and is responsible for operational command and control.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of Aerospace Force of IRGC

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force since 2009. Under US sanctions since 2019, Hajizadeh was a key figure in Iran's missile and drone program and played a central role in recent Iranian operations against Israel. He became an internationally renowned face when he appeared on live television to admit that the IRGC had shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020, blaming it on human error.

    Mark Krutov

    Kian Sharifi

