Kosovar Journalist Beaten, Hospitalized After Turning To Politics

A prominent Kosovo journalist who joined a political party earlier this week in an apparent bid to become a politician has been beaten close to her apartment in Pristina.

Arbana Xharra, who was the editor of the daily newspaper Zeri before joining the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), was reported to have been transported to a hospital after the May 13 attack.

Police said she was listed in stable condition. There were no immediate reports of any arrests.

She reportedly had plans to stand as a PDK candidate in Kosovo's June 11 parliamentary elections.

As a journalist, Xharra was known for articles that accused officials from the PDK and other political parties of corruption and nepotism.

She had been condemned by some politicians and opposition supporters when she joined the PDK earlier in May, saying she wanted to serve citizens and remain a critical voice within the party.

Xharra received the U.S. State Department's International Women of Courage award in 2015 for exposing corruption and writing about religious extremism.

Her reports included names of people responsible for recruiting young Kosovars to join Islamic State (IS) militants to fight wars in Syria and Iraq.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

