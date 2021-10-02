Barricades On Kosovo-Serbia Border Removed, Ending Tense Standoff

JARINJE, Kosovo -- Workers have removed barricades at two crossings along the Kosovo-Serbian border as part of a European-Union mediated deal to defuse a tense standoff sparked by a dispute over vehicle license plates.

The removal of the makeshift barricades on October 2 ends a potentially explosive situation pitting ethnic Albanian and Serbian communities against one another. At one point, the Serbian government sent fighter jets along the border, in a show of force.

The crossings were blocked by local ethnic Serbs after Kosovar authorities on September 20 ordered all drivers entering Kosovo from Serbia to use temporary, 60-day, printed license plates.

The government said the move was in retaliation for measures in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo that have been in place since 2008, when the country declared independence from Belgrade.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence and therefore its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks.

The border barricades erected by local Serbs at the Jarinje and Brnjak crossings prompted Kosovo's government to send in police units. Serbian military jets and helicopters, meanwhile, also buzzed the border.

The barricades included dump trucks with Serbian flags on their side, and piles of trees.

Under the deal, the barricades were removed, and Kosovar authorities ordered the withdrawal of its special police units.

Troops from the NATO mission in Kosovo, meanwhile, will deploy at the crossings for the next two weeks in an effort to help ensure cross-border traffic resumes without problem.

The European Union brokered talks between Serbian and Kosovar government officials in Brussels this week to break the impasse.

EU and U.S. officials also called for dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade to continue to normalize their relations, which remain strained despite substantial cross-border commerce.

RFE/RL's Balkan Service correspondents Arton Konushevci reported from Jarinje and Sanda Cvetkovic from Gracanica