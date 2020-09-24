Kosovo Tribunal Says War Crimes Suspect Mustafa Taken Into Custody

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in Kosovo has arrested the former head of the intelligence service of the Kosovo Security Force, Salih Mustafa, on the basis of an arrest warrant and a confirmed indictment issued by a pretrial judge of the Kosovo Specialized Chambers.

"Salih Mustafa was arrested today in Kosovo by the Specialist Prosecutor's Office, pursuant to an arrest warrant, transfer order, and confirmed indictment issued by a pretrial judge of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers," a statement from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office on September 24 said.

"Mr. Mustafa is being transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague and will appear before the pretrial judge without undue delay," it added.

Under the law on the Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, police within the office have the "authority and responsibility" to exercise powers given to Kosovo's police under the law.

The law also provides that a person against whom an indictment has been confirmed shall, pursuant to an order or an arrest warrant of the Specialist Chambers, be taken into custody, the statement said.