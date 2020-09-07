Serbian, Kosovar Leaders In Brussels On Heels Of 'Historic' U.S.-Mediated Deal

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are expected to meet with senior EU leaders in Brussels on September 7 on the heels of a U.S.-brokered deal last week to normalize the two Balkan neighbors' economic relations.

EU officials hope momentum from the economic breakthrough carries over into political progress between Serbian President Alyaksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti.

Serbia and its former province agreed on September 4 to cooperate on a raft of economic issues to spur their economies and job growth after two days of intensive meetings with Trump administration officials in Washington, the first concrete progress since a tariffs war broke out nearly two years ago.

They have so far resisted a deal on recognition for Kosovo and a normalization of diplomatic relations, which are at the center of a decade of EU mediation efforts.

The parallel U.S. diplomatic effort, although focused on economic development, has not been fully embraced by some EU officials.

The Serbian and Kosovar leaders will meet with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel and his special envoy for the recently rekindled Serbian-Kosovar dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, in Brussels on September 7.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on September 4 that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to "a truly historic commitment" on economic normalization as part of U.S.-brokered talks that included Belgrade moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo.

Hoti said moving ahead with economic normalization was a “huge step forward" and cited rail links and other vital infrastructure projects.

Serbia agreed to a one-year pause of any campaign against Kosovo's efforts for membership into international organizations and new recognition from other countries.

In all, a total of four countries now recognize contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, including the United States and Guatemala.

Turkey on September 6 said it was "disappointing" to see "even the thought by Kosovar officials of taking such a step" as the recognition of Israel and the setting up of Pristina's mission in Jerusalem.

Mostly Sunni Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize predominantly Muslim Kosovo's independence in 2008 and is a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.

Kosovo’s parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.

