Kremlin Calls Report About Novichok Found On Navalny Water Bottle 'Absurd'

The Kremlin has called reports that Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, who Germany and other Western governments say was poisoned with a nerve agent, ingested the substance via a water bottle in his hotel room in Siberia "absurd."
He was later flown to the Charite clinic in Berlin, Germany, where toxicology tests provided "unequivocal evidence" that the gravely ill Kremlin-critic had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
According to Navalny's associates, one of his team members, who is a permanent resident of the United Kingdom, later took the bottle to Germany and traces of Novichok were found on it.
