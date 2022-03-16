News
Russian Forces Step Up Assault On Kyiv As Zelenskiy Prepares To Speak To U.S. Congress
Russia has escalated its bombardment of Kyiv overnight and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol as peace talks were to resume and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepared to make a direct appeal for more help in a speech to the U.S. Congress.
Russian forces have intensified attacks on Kyiv's suburbs, notably those to the northwest and west, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on March 16.
He said the Russians were trying to cut off the capital from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities as they plan a broader attack to seize Kyiv.
Kuleba added that Russia had occupied the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometers north of Kyiv, and controls the surrounding region on the border with Belarus.
Shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv on March 16, destroying the top floor, according to a statement and images released by the Kyiv emergencies service. The neighboring building was also damaged. The service reported two victims but did not elaborate.
Bombardment of the capital edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station, and other civilian sites.
But a senior U.S. defense official quoted by AP on March 15 said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers from the center of the capital.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country.
The city remained under a 35-hour curfew early on March 16. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the restriction the day before, warning that as Russian forces step up their strikes and close in on the capital it faces a "difficult and dangerous moment."
Battles also continue to rage in Mariupol and other cities, including Kharkhiv and Mykolayiv.
Russian naval ships overnight fired on a town near Mariupol on the Sea of Azov and another near Odesa on the Black Sea, according to local officials.
Zelenskiy, previewing his speech to the U.S. Congress, thanked President Joe Biden and "all the friends of Ukraine" for $13.6 billion in new support.
He is expected to appeal for more weapons and more sanctions to punish Russia and repeat his call to "close the skies over Ukraine to Russian missiles and planes."
In a video address to the nation, he said Russian forces were unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory on March 15 but continued their heavy shelling of cities.
He added that nearly 29,000 civilians had been able to flee through humanitarian corridors in the past days but said the Russians refuse to allow aid into Mariupol.
Zelenskiy also suggested there was still some reason to be optimistic negotiations might yet yield an agreement. Russia's demands are becoming "more realistic," he said after delegations met on March 15 over video conference.
"Efforts are still needed, patience is needed," he said. "Any war ends with an agreement."
Before the talks on March 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status, and “demilitarize.”
Zelenskiy told European leaders gathered in London on March 15 that he realized NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.
"We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can't enter those doors," he said. "This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is."
Zelenskiy has previously said he realizes NATO isn't going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
UN: 90 Percent Of Ukrainians Could Slip Into Poverty If War Drags On
If Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine turns into a prolonged conflict, almost 30 percent of the Eastern European country's population of 44 million could slip below the poverty line, while a further 62 percent would be at risk of also falling into poverty within a year, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said.
The UNDP cites the Ukrainian government's estimate that the war has so far caused a loss of at least $100 billion worth of critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and hospitals, and prompted the closure of at least half of Ukraine's businesses while the other half operates well below capacity.
"The war in Ukraine is causing unimaginable human suffering with a tragic loss of life and the displacement of millions of people. While the need for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians is of the utmost importance, the acute development impacts of a protracted war are now becoming more apparent," UNDP administrator Achim Steiner said.
"An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatized population must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory."
The UNDP, one of the largest UN agencies on the ground in Ukraine whose long-standing partnership with the government has seen its activities extended into all of the country's 24 administrative regions and at least 332 municipalities, said that it had mobilized its extensive network to focus on "immediate crisis response and maintaining core government functions for emergency response management and public service delivery."
The UNDP at the same time urged an immediate end to the conflict.
"In order to avoid further suffering, destruction and impoverishment we need peace now," Steiner said.
"As part of the United Nations' unwavering commitment to the Ukrainian people, UNDP's primary focus is to help preserve hard-won development gains. That includes supporting the government to sustain critical governance structures and services, which constitute the bedrock of all societies."
The UNDP, which has remained operational in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, proposed several immediate measures to reduce the impact of the conflict on the Ukrainians' welfare.
"UNDP joins the UN Crisis Coordinator in promoting the use of multipurpose cash assistance which could help reach the largest number of people in desperate need across the country," the UN agency said.
Based on early projections, the UNDP proposed as a first emergency measure a monthly cash disbursement of some $250 million that would act as a safety net for some 2.6 million people whose income losses would put them at immediate risk of falling into poverty.
"A more ambitious temporary basic income that provides a basic income of $5.50 per day per person would cost $430 million a month, based on initial estimates," the UNDP said.
The UNDP also envisages working with the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, to come to the aid of the millions of Ukrainian refugees.
"This joint support to refugees and host communities," the UNDP said, "will focus on livelihoods through income generation and employment."
Fox News TV Cameraman, Ukrainian Producer Killed In Ukraine
An Irish cameraman for Fox News television and his Ukrainian producer have been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, Fox News and Ukrainian media said March 15.
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed and correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck on March 14 by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.
Hall, the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said in a statement.
The Fox team's Ukrainian producer, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, was killed in the same incident, according to local media outlet the Kyiv Independent.
On March 13, a U.S. journalist was shot dead and another wounded in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues.
The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.
A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.
Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief, said on Telegram that at least two other Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.
Yevhen Sakun was killed in a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv television tower while Viktor Dudar died in fighting close to the southern port city of Mykolayiv, Denisova said.
Based on reporting by AFP and AP
U.S. Sanctions More People In Putin's Circle Over Ukraine Invasion
The United States has targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin's power structure with sanctions over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and slapped fresh punitive measures on Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin's close ally.
The U.S. State Department slapped sanctions on 11 Russian military leaders on March 15, including several deputy ministers of defense and Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's National Guard and a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Security Council.
Any U.S. assets those targeted may have in the United States have been frozen under the measures, which generally bar U.S persons from dealing with the sanctioned individuals.
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed measures on four Russians and one entity it accused of being involved in concealing events around the death of whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky or of being connected to rights violations against human rights advocate Oyub Titiyev.
Titiyev, head of the Memorial human rights center in Chechnya, was detained and accused of possessing illegal drugs in 2018. Titiyev said the police had planted the drugs on him during a shake-down. He was sentenced to 4 years in a penal colony.
Andrea Gacki, the director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement that its sanctions were the consequences for people engaged in corruption or connected to gross violations of human rights.
“Today’s designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights,” Gacki said.
"We condemn Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine," she said.
Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and whistle-blower who helped uncover the theft of nearly $230 million from Russia's government through fraudulent tax refunds was arrested, and died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after suffering from what his supporters say amounted to torture.
The sanctions targeted Judge Natalia Mushnikova, accused by Treasury of "participating in efforts to conceal the legal liability for the detention, abuse, or death" of Magnitsky.
Punitive measures were also imposed on the Kurchaloi District of the Chechen Republic Branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, whose officers arrested Titiyev in 2018 and charged him with possession of drugs.
Those sanctioned include Nurid Salamov, the investigator who opened the case against Titiyev; Khusein Khutaev, the officer who allegedly spotted drugs in Titiyev’s vehicle; and Dzhabrail Akhmatov, who the Treasury said decided to bring charges against Titiyev.
Some of the new sanctions were brought under the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 act of Congress named after Magnitsky, which authorizes sanctions against those engaged in human rights abuses.
The Treasury said in a statement it was adding to its sanctions against Lukashenka and also targeting his wife.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Supreme Court Of Russia's Karelia Upholds Sentence Of Historian Dmitriyev
The Supreme Court of Russia's northwestern region of Karelia has upheld the sentence of historian Yury Dmitriyev, the local head of the human rights group Memorial.
The court on March 15 rejected Dmitriyev's appeal against a December decision by the Petrozavodsk city court to increase his sentence from 13 years to 15 years in prison for allegedly taking pornographic images of his foster daughter, a charge he has staunchly denied.
The high-profile case dates back to 2016, when Dmitriyev, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over the photographs, which authorities found on his computer.
Dmitriyev said the images were not pornographic and were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and charged with the more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for “violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age.” He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team, meanwhile, insisted their client was innocent and also appealed the case.
In late September 2020 weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev’s research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization. During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Nearly 3 Million Have Fled Fighting In Ukraine, UN Says
Some 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian forces invaded almost three weeks ago, the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on March 15.
Russia denies targeting civilians, alleging its actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.
Ukraine and Western allies have called this a baseless pretext for Moscow's invasion of a democratic country.
More than 150,000 third-country nationals are among the refugees, IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli wrote on Twitter.
According to government data collated by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), most Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country have arrived in Poland.
The Polish border force reported on March 15 that 1.83 million Ukrainian refugees had arrived since the war began.
Some 453,432 have been counted in Romania, 337,215 in Moldova, 263,888 in Hungary, and 213,000 in Slovakia, according to the UNHCR website.
Some 142,994 refugees had fled to Russia, UNHCR said, citing the latest data from Moscow, while a relatively small number have fled to Belarus.
A significant number of refugees are starting to move further west, with 300,000 individuals to date having gone to Western Europe, the UNHCR said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Embassy Concerned Over Arrest Of Kazakh Opposition Politician
NUR-SULTAN -- The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan has expressed concern over the recent arrest of leading opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai, who was placed in pretrial detention for insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," charges many in Kazakhstan have called politically motivated.
The U.S. Embassy in Nur-Sultan tweeted on March 15 that "respecting free speech and allowing peaceful assembly is fundamental to a functioning democracy."
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
"We urge the Government of Kazakhstan to allow all citizens to peacefully express their opinions and concerns without fear of arrest or reprisal," the embassy said.
A court in Almaty ruled a day earlier that Mamai can be held in pretrial election for at least two months.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and was immediately hit with the additional charges.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the ruling party to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many have been jailed or forced to flee the country.
Two Belarusian Journalists Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison Each Amid Ongoing Crackdown
MINSK -- Two Belarusian journalists have been sentenced to 30 months in prison each amid ongoing crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions.
Judge Anzhela Kastsyukevich pronounced the sentences of Yahor Martsinovich and Andrey Skurko on March 15 after the Zavodzski district court in Minsk found them guilty of paying residential tariffs for utility bills for their Nasha Niva newspaper's offices instead of corporate rates, which are higher.
The journalists paid off the debt for the utilities of $1,060 to the city authorities saying that the mistake arose because the office was in an apartment building.
Martsinovich and Skurko were detained in July last year and initially charged with "organization of actions blatantly violating social order." The charge was later changed to one they were convicted of.
Nasha Niva's website was not accessible for three weeks after their arrest last year. The site resumed its operations on July 29, 2021, after its journalists began working out of Belarus.
Martsinovich and Skurko are two of hundreds who have faced trials linked to mass protests against Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, following the vote in August 2020 in which Lukashenka claimed reelection even though many Belarusians say the poll was rigged.
The protests were met with the sometimes-violent detention of tens of thousands of people. Much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Iranian Translator Refuses Book Award To Protest Against 'Irrational' Censorship
An Iranian mathematician and philosophy lecturer has rejected his award for the country's book of the year "in protest at censorship" in Iran.
Kaave Lajevardi said in a post on his blog on March 15 that he informed officials of his decision after being named as the joint winner of the prize for his translation of John Locke's book "An Essay Concerning Human Understanding."
Lajevardi, who studied at the University of Toronto but returned to live in Tehran, said that while his book had not been subject to censorship, that "does not prevent me from seeing the terrible dominance of censorship in publishing" and "the violation of the civil rights of translators, authors and publishers."
"By my own decision, I do not accept this particular award in order to challenge more broadly than ever before the very common and completely irrational and possibly illegal censorship routine...of which the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is one of the main custodians," he said in his post.
The publication of any artistic or cultural work in Iran, including books and films, is done only with the permission of the ministry or other government institutions.
Lajevardi said the ministry can demand changes to a work, including the removal of phrases and whole sentences, "without any obligation to give any rational or legal reason."
"And sometimes they order something that might be worse than deletion: they make the publication conditional on the translator or publisher saying in the subtitle that the author is wrong or that he or she is clearly in error," he said.
"I believe that, in principle, the publication of books and magazines should not require government permission -- I find it unjust and unreasonable to require the government to prepublish the work, even if there is a clear and explicit law on it that has been democratically enacted," he added.
Iran's Book of the Year Awards, considered the country's most prestigious book award, is handed out annually for categories including religion, social sciences, language, applied sciences, art and literature.
Two Noted Russia Critics In Kazakhstan Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two Kazakh bloggers known for their criticism of Moscow, including Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, have been handed lengthy prison terms because of their online posts.
The Almaly district court in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, sentenced Marghulan Boranbai and Danat Namazbaev to five years in prison each after finding them guilty on March 14 of inciting hatred between Kazakhs and Russians.
Boranbai, who is also known for his articles criticizing corruption among top officials in Kazakhstan, was also found guilty of calling for the illegal seizure of power in his country.
The defendants pleaded not guilty and their lawyers told RFE/RL that the court's ruling will be appealed.
The bloggers have criticized Russia's policies, including Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and Moscow’s support of pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's east, as well as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The have also been critical of Russia's policies towards it neighbors, including Kazakhstan and Ukraine, calling on Kazakh authorities to avoid any moves to integrate with Russia.
The probe against Boranbai and Namazbaev was launched in 2019 over their posts on Facebook.
Court Sends Kazakh Ex-President's Nephew To Pretrial Detention On Embezzlement Charge
A court in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, has placed a nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev in pretrial detention for two months after he was detained on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
The interdistrict special investigative court in Nur-Sultan announced its decision on March 15, two days after Kairat Satybaldyuly was placed into custody on the charges.
Satybaldyuly's detainment came as Nazarbaev appeared in public for the first time in over two months when he attended a diplomatic conference in Turkey and held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Olzhas Bektenov, chief of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption agency, told reporters on March 14 that the 51-year-old Satybaldyuly was detained as he attempted to leave Kazakhstan for Turkey.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as head of the powerful Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy (leader of the nation). Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent and anger over the cronysim that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the security council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
On February 25, Darigha Nazarbaeva said she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has publicly said that he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Navalny Defiant As Prosecutor Asks For An Additional 13 Years In Prison During Kremlin Critic's Trial
The prosecutor in the trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny wants the outspoken Kremlin critic to be handed a 13-year prison sentence on charges of embezzlement and contempt of court.
During final statements on March 15, prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova also asked Moscow’s Lefortovo district court to fine Navalny 1.2 million rubles. ($9,900). The trial, which started a month ago, is being held inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region about 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny has spent the last year in the penal colony on a different charge after returning from abroad, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The corruption crusader reiterated his innocence during his final statement at the trial, noting the prosecution's demands highlighted the corrupt nature of the trial.
"You can demand and sentence me to 113 years [in prison], but you won't scare me or those like me," Navalny told the court.
"Russia is big, it has many people, and not everyone is ready to betray their future and the future of their children in as cowardly a manner as you did!" he added.
The new case against Navalny was launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old anti-corruption campaigner embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Investigators accuse Navalny of taking around $33,770 in donations for his own personal use. Navalny and his supporters reject all the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a prison sentence of two and a half years for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
It is not clear whether any new sentence he receives will run concurrently or be tacked on to the penalty he is now serving.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
British-Iranian Woman Detained In Iran Since 2016 Gets U.K. Passport Back
A British-Iranian mother who has been held in Iran since 2016 has had her British passport returned, raising hopes a negotiating team will be able to secure her full release.
"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," British deputy Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet on March 15.
"She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," Siddiq added.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking the couple's 7-year-old daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Her family says Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding $458 million debt to Iran.
Iranian officials have said that Britain told Tehran it could not pay the debt because of sanctions against Iran.
EU Approves Further Sanctions Against Russia, Abramovich And Other Oligarchs
European Union member states have formally approved a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing the assets of several oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea soccer club.
The measures, which take effect after their publication in the EU official journal later on March 15, include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods worth more than 300 euros and cars costing more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector.
“As President [Vladimir] Putin’s war against Ukrainian people continues, so does our resolve to support Ukraine and cripple the financing of Kremlin’s war machinery,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.
“This fourth package of sanctions is another major blow to the economic and logistic base upon which Russia relies on to carry out the invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and senseless war,” he added.
The sanctions follow three previous rounds of punitive measures which included the freezing of the Russian central bank’s assets and cutting several major Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system.
The new sanctions also prohibit EU credit-rating agencies from issuing ratings for Russia and Russian companies in an attempt to further restrict access to European financial markets.
The measures did not include a separate move to revoke Russia's "most-favored nation" trade status, but the EU said it had agreed to join with other World Trade Organization members on their readiness to take any actions that are considered necessary “to protect our essential security interests,” including the suspension of the favorable trade status.
“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability,” the EU statement said.
“It is inflicting unspeakable suffering on the Ukrainian population. Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects,” it added.
Along with Abramovich, 13 other individuals were added to the sanctions list, including banker German Khan, steel magnate Viktor Rashnikov, “pro-Kremlin propagandist” Dmitry Kulikov, media magnate Konstantin Ernst, and Marina Sechina, the former wife of Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak
Anti-War Protester Fined After Disrupting Russian News Program
A Russian TV editor who protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine by interrupting a live news broadcast on Russian state television has been fined on a charge of calling for unsanctioned protests, Mediazona reported on March 15.
According to the website, the Ostankino district court ordered Marina Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($250).
Ovsyannikova appeared suddenly on March 14 behind the host of Vremya on Russia's Channel One holding a poster reading “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you” in Russian. The bottom line of the poster said “Russians against war” in English. She also shouted "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
Judge Anna Bolotnikova did not fine her for her protest action in the television studio, but for her video statement, which she recorded online before she entered the studio with the poster.
Bolotnikova found Ovsyannikova guilty under an article on attempting to organize an unsanctioned protest.
In the video statement, Ovsyannikova condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called on Russian citizens to stage rallies against the ongoing war.
After the judge pronounced the ruling, Ovsyannikova told reporters that she was questioned for 14 hours without lawyers.
"I literally spent two days without sleep," she said. "The interrogation went on for more than 14 hours. I was not allowed to either get in touch with my family and loved ones or provided with any legal assistance."
Ovsyannikova did not comment on whether she could be charged under a new law that Putin signed on March 5, which calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army, saying that she was too tired and will talk about it later.
"I found myself in a rather complicated situation, so let's postpone all further comment until tomorrow as I simply need to get some rest.”
The UN's human rights office called on Russian authorities to ensure that Ovsyannikova "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called her protest "hooliganism," but Ovsyannikova has been hailed elsewhere for her protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ovsyannikova in his nightly video address, saying he is “grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth” and cited “the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war" on March 14.
Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny lauded Ovsyannikova for her defiance during his final statement in court in an embezzlement and contempt case that he says is politically motivated.
"If you think that I am scared, and that you can scare everyone around, including the wonderful Marina Ovsyannikova, who not only carried out a protest action but also recorded a video and told us the powerful words that we must act. So remember you won't be able to put everyone behind bars," Navalny said.
Ovsyannikova's protest took place nearly three weeks into the war that began when Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in what the Russian president called a special military operation.
State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act in Ukraine to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country and to defend Russian-speakers there against "genocide."
Ukraine and most countries have condemned Russia’s invasion of a democratic country and said its pretexts were false and have imposed massive sanctions in response.
With reporting by Novaya Gazeta, AP, Reuters, and Sky News
As Expected, Son Of Turkmen Leader Easily Wins Election In Familial Transfer Of Power
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the son of autocratic incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, has easily won a weekend presidential election in Turkmenistan, a result widely viewed as a formality to the transfer of political power within the family.
The Central Election Commission said on March 15 that official results showed Berdymukhammedov took 72.97 percent of the vote, easily defeating eight other candidates on the ballot, all of whom were known for being loyal to the president and were not considered real competitors.
The March 12 election came after the 64-year-old incumbent told the upper chamber of parliament on February 11 that he intended to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he was preparing to hand the presidency to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required under the constitution to be eligible for the nation's highest office.
The candidate finishing in second place with 11 percent was Hydyr Nunnayev, deputy rector for scientific affairs of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.
The Central Election Commission on March 15 also confirmed its claim that more than 97 percent of the nation's roughly 3.4 million registered voters had cast ballots at some 2,600 polling stations.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
In the run-up to the election, there were no debates among candidates, and the younger Berdymukhammedov limited himself to trips around the country to meet "voters." During these well-scripted meetings, Serdar vowed to continue to stick to Turkmenistan's neutrality policies and "further develop his predecessors' politics on turning the country into a prosperous nation."
Serdar Berdymukhammedov rose rapidly through a series of prominent government posts, including deputy foreign minister, the governor of Ahal Province, and industry minister, before becoming deputy head of the cabinet in 2021.
The latter is an important post in Turkmenistan, since there is no prime minister, and the president also serves as the head of government.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Czech, Polish, And Slovenian PMs Visit Zelenskiy In Kyiv
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia visited Kyiv on March 15 in an "unequivocal" show of support for Ukraine as Russia continues its assault on the country.
"We have to halt this tragedy unfolding in the East as quickly as possible," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a post on Facebook announcing their arrival.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet that the three leaders were to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
"The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence," Fiala said.
Fiala, Morawiecki, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa traveled by train to Kyiv, a city that is still under bombardment, forcing many people to spend nights sheltering in underground stations. Russian forces stepped up strikes overnight on several suburbs of Kyiv as part of their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly three weeks into a war that Western countries say Moscow believed it would win within days, Russian forces have been halted outside Kyiv despite the targeting of the city and its suburbs.
Hosting the foreign prime ministers in his own capital would be a symbolic success for Zelenskiy, who has stayed in Kyiv to rally his nation with nightly messages.
In his most recent message, Zelenskiy called on Russian forces to surrender, saying they and their officers already know that the war is hopeless.
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands Leave Mariupol As Ukrainian And Russian Negotiators Still Divided By 'Fundamental Contradictions'
Up to 20,000 civilians managed on March 15 to leave the besieged city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by relentless Russian shelling, Ukrainian officials said, as invading forces stepped up strikes on suburbs of the capital, Kyiv, and Ukrainian and Russian negotiators ended a second day of talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire without palpable progress.
"Today around 20,000 people drove out of Mariupol in private cars along the humanitarian corridor," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram.
Earlier, the city council said on Telegram that "as of 1400 (local time) it is known that 2,000 cars left Mariupol," adding that a further 2,000 vehicles were waiting to leave the port city on the Sea of Azov.
But the city's deputy mayor said that Russian troops were holding 400 people, including doctors and patients, "like hostages" inside a hospital in Mariupol, while a humanitarian convoy was being prevented from reaching the city.
The city of some 400,000 inhabitants has been besieged by Russian troops for days and cut off from the rest of the country. Local officials estimate that more than 2,300 civilians have been killed in the siege.
Kyiv was under a 35-hour curfew declared by Mayor Vitali Klitschko from 8 p.m. local time on March 15 , with Klitschko warning that as Russian forces step up their strikes and close in, the capital faces a "difficult and dangerous moment."
There are "fundamental contradictions" in talks aimed at ending Russia's military attack on Ukraine but compromise is possible, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said at the end of a second day of virtual talks.
"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and vicious negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted.
Zelenskiy earlier referred to the talks as "pretty good" while the Kremlin said the fact they were ongoing was "in itself positive."
Zelenskiy is due to address the U.S. Congress via video link on March 16, and he will likely reiterate his appeal for the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The Ukrainian president made the same impassioned appeal in his address to the Canadian parliament on March 15.
The White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders at an extraordinary summit of the alliance in Brussels on March 24, and will also attend a scheduled European Council summit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
Such a move is extremely rare for a U.S. president.
The extraordinary NATO summit will seek to coordinate its response to Russia's war in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 15.
"We will address #Russia's invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defense. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
Zelenskiy urged the Canadian parliament and government on March 15 to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia, and asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and lawmakers for help to enact a no-fly zone over the Ukraine.
"Please close the sky, close the airspace," Zelenskiy told a packed House of Commons chamber on video link from Ukraine. "Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?" said Zelenskiy, who received a standing ovation.
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv on March 15, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
"Here, in war-torn Kyiv, history is being made," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter as he posted pictures of himself with his deputy, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as well as Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and their Slovenian counterpart, Janez Jansa, at a table with a map of Ukraine.
Russian forces also unleashed new artillery strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook, and overnight shelling destroyed a runway and damaged the terminal at the airport in the eastern city of Dnipro, said Valentin Reznichenko, the governor of the region.
WATCH: At least two high-rise buildings in the Kyiv's Svyatoshyn district were heavily damaged and set ablaze. RFE/RL correspondent Levko Stek reported from the site of another attack in the city's Kurenivka district that killed one person and injured 10 on March 14.
The European Union and the United States slapped a new round of sanctions on Russian individuals and entities close to the Kremlin on March 15.
The EU sanctions include freezing the assets of several oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea soccer club, an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods worth more than 300 euros and cars costing more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector.
Washington, meanwhile, targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin's power structure with sanctions and slapped fresh punitive measures on Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin's close ally.
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on 11 Russian military leaders, including several deputy ministers of defense and Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's National Guard and a member of Putin's Security Council.
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed measures on four Russians and one entity it accused of being involved in concealing events around the death of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky or of being connected to human rights violations against human rights advocate Oyub Titiyev.
WATCH: A criminal defense lawyer who now spends her days in a hospital basement in Kharkiv tells RFE/RL the mood in the eastern city is "amazing," and that she is now gathering evidence of war crimes.
In a move intended as a tit-for-tat response, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on Biden and Trudeau on March 15 alongside several officials.
The measures, also applied to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, "is the consequence of the extremely Russophobic policy pursued by" Washington, Moscow said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Moscow announced punitive measures against 313 Canadians including Trudeau and several of his ministers.
Russia has also circulated a proposed UN Security Council resolution demanding protection for civilians "in vulnerable situations" in Ukraine along with safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country.
The draft resolution released on March 15 voices "grave concern" for the deteriorating humanitarian situation and civilian casualties in and around Ukraine without mentioning Russia's responsibility for invading the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kazakh Opposition Leader Sent To Detention
Kazakh opposition leader Zhanbolat Mamai has been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, wrote of Facebook on March 14 that a court in Almaty ruled that her husband must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and faced the additional charges.
Mamai is known for his harsh criticism of the country's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the political elite to be legally registered.
According to Imanbai, about a dozen of Mamai's supporters launched a hunger strike, demanding his immediate release.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Slovakia Expels Three Members Of Russian Embassy Staff
Slovakia has announced the expulsion of three Russian Embassy staff based on information from the country's intelligence service and gave them 72 hours to leave.
"Slovakia has decided to expel three Russian Embassy staff," Foreign Ministry spokesman Juraj Tomaga said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs...at the same time strongly urges the Embassy of the Russian Federation that their representatives perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement, without giving any details.
Slovak news website Dennikn.sk said without citing a sources that police arrested at least three Slovaks -- a colonel from the Defense Ministry, a member of the Slovak counterintelligence service SIS, and a person linked to a news website that the government shut down this month for spreading misinformation -- for suspected espionage for Russia.
The Slovak police and prosecutors announced they will hold a news conference on March 15 to elaborate on the case.
Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad pasted a screenshot of the Dennikn.sk article on his Facebook page and wrote that he could confirm that military intelligence provided police with "key intelligence information, including clear evidence" related to the case, but he gave no details.
"This is only the beginning, I believe the structure has opened through nicely. And we will go further. Clearly and thoroughly," Nad wrote.
The Russian Embassy in Bratislava had no immediate comment.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS
Russian Pussy Riot Member Gets Another 15 Days In Jail After Finishing Sentence
MOSCOW -- A founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group in Moscow, Maria Alyokhina, has been handed another 15 days in jail right after she served a similar jail term.
Alyokhina was expected to be released on March 14, but instead of letting her go home, a Moscow court sent her back to jail for another 15 days for "refusal to follow orders to move from one cell to another while in jail."
She was detained on February 28 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police, which Alyokhina denied.
On February 8, Alyokhina was sentenced to 15 days in jail over an Instagram post in 2015, which a Moscow court found as "inciting hatred."
That post showed three girls in hijabs, one of whom had "VODKA DUDKA ISLAM" written on her clothes.
In September, a Moscow court found Alyokhina guilty of violating restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus by calling on people to protest against the detention of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
She was then sentenced to one year of so-called "restricted freedom," a parole-like sentence, which she called politically motivated.
Squatters Take Over Russian Oligarch's $65 Million London Mansion
Squatters have taken over the central London property belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying they have "liberated" the mansion and plan to use it to house Ukrainian refugees.
Police cordoned off the area around the mansion in the ritzy Knightsbridge area of London after the squatters took over the property, which is estimated to be worth around $65 million, on March 14.
"This property has been liberated," a banner hanging off a second floor balcony of the dwelling said.
Another was more direct: "Putin, go f*** yourself!" For emphasis, the phrase was also written in Russian.
A Ukrainian flag could also be seen hanging from a third-floor window.
Police stood by but did not arrest any of the squatters.
Deripaska is one of several Russian oligarchs to be hit with sanctions by the U.K. government.
The moves, taken in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, freeze their U.K. assets and also impose a travel ban on them, meaning they are banned from visiting the United Kingdom.
They are also prohibited from engaging in transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.
Kazakhstan Limits Outflows Of Hard Currency, Gold Amid Russia Sanctions
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan has limited flows of hard currency and gold out of the country amid an ongoing economic downturn in neighboring Russia after Moscow was hit with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a decree on March 14 banning people from taking more than $10,000 worth of foreign currency out of the country in cash. The decree also banned taking gold bars out of the country.
The decree was signed after a sharp drop in the Kazakh national currency, the tenge, which lost more than 20 percent of its value since the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for the invasion, which began on February 24.
Many banks in the tightly controlled Central Asian country, along with those in Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, all members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union, have stopped giving clients their money in U.S. dollars, citing a shortage of the currency.
Last week, Russia's central bank announced that citizens with foreign-currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until September 9 and that banks could no longer sell hard currency.
In early March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order banning people from taking more than $10,000 of foreign currency out of the country in cash.
The West's sanctions have cut off major Russian banks' access to the dollar and other reserve currencies and severed some of Russia's leading banks from the SWIFT global-payments-messaging system.
Sanctions have also blocked Russia's central bank from using much of the country's sizable reserves to protect the economy, while many Western companies have exited the Russian market because of the invasion.
EU Members Agree New Package Of Russia Sanctions
European Union member states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the office of the French EU presidency has announced.
The French presidency said revoking Russia's "most-favored nation" trade status would be part of the package, a move that could open the door to the bloc banning or imposing punitive tariffs on Russian goods and putting Russia on the same level with North Korea or Iran.
Diplomats said sanctions were set to include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods including cars worth more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector.
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and 14 other individuals would also be added to the EU list of sanctioned Russian billionaire oligarchs, diplomats said.
Britain already placed sanctions on Abramovich last week, with an asset freeze and travel ban. Abramovich's net worth was recently estimated at $7.2 billion by Forbes magazine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said the package agreed upon by EU leaders at a summit last week also blocks Russia's access to funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The latest sanctions will be formally in place once they have been published in the EU's official journal, which the French presidency said will follow "soon."
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and dpa
Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Masks But Ban On Public Gatherings Remains
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the mandatory wearing of masks in public places will be lifted in the city as of March 15, while a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations introduced two years ago as part of coronavirus precautions will remain.
Sobyanin wrote on his blog on March 14 that the decision to cancel mandatory masks in the Russian capital was made due to "the stable improvement of the epidemiological situation" in Moscow.
The mayor also wrote that all COVID-19 restrictions at workplaces in the city will be lifted.
"In the current circumstances, the move will support businesses that are now suffering the ongoing sanctions' pressure," Sobyanin said, adding that the ban on holding public gatherings and rallies in Moscow remained in effect.
Russia has been slapped with heavy sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24.
Several recent unsanctioned rallies in Moscow protesting the war in Ukraine have been violently dispersed by police.
Russia as of March 14 has registered 17,376,241 cases of COVID-19, including 361,344 deaths.
