Kyrgyz Political Party Claims Its Activist Killed Days Before Parliamentary Elections

BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz political party claims that one of its activists has been killed days before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 4.



The opposition Respublika (Republic) party issued a statement on October 1 saying an activist and member of its election campaign in the southern Osh region, Zamir Ormon Uulu, was stabbed to death by a supporter of another unspecified political party.



“We are concerned over law enforcement's decision to describe the killing as just a domestic crime… We would like to remind our opponents that there is nothing more precious than a human life. An deputy's mandate is not worth a single life," the statement said, adding that Respublika’s activists have been under "moral and physical pressure" across the country as the elections near.



Media reports and social networks said earlier that active members of two political parties brawled in the Osh region's Ozgon district on September 29, with one activist stabbed to death.



A spokesman for the Osh regional police, Jenish Ashirbaev, told RFE/RL on October 1 that the deadly incident had nothing to do with the elections.



According to Ashirbaev, the man suspected in the killing was arrested and has no affiliation with any political party.



Sixteen political parties have been registered for the October 4 vote.



Kyrgyzstan's unicameral parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council), consists of 120 seats.



Pro-government parties, including Birimdik (Unity), Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (My Homeland Kyrgyzstan), and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the opposition Ata-Meken (Fatherland) party are widely expected to gain seats.



No party is allowed to hold more than 65 seats in the Supreme Council.