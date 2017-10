Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev and his wife, Raisa Atambaeva, cast their ballots in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election on October 15. Among other voters filmed by RFE/RL in Bishkek was parliament speaker Chynybai Tursunbekov. Atambaev is constitutionally barred from running for a second consecutive six-year term. A total of 11 candidates, including one woman, are vying to replace him. (RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service)