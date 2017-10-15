Front-Runners In Kyrgyz Presidential Election Speak To Journalists

Three front-runners in Kyrgyzstan's presidential election -- Omurbek Babanov, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and Temir Sariev -- spoke to journalists after casting their ballots in Bishkek on October 15. While Babanov and Jeenbekov expressed their confidence in winning, Sariev decried what he called "an election campaign full of disputes, confrontations, and leaks of dirt." A total of 11 candidates, including one woman, are vying to replace the incumbent president, Almazbek Atambaev, who is constitutionally barred from running for a second consecutive six-year term. (RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service)