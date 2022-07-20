Russian FM Lavrov Says Moscow's Objectives In Ukraine Now Go Beyond Donbas

The European Union has launched membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, a move described as a "historic moment" by the bloc's executive chief, Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is what your citizens have been waiting for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve," von der Leyen said in Brussels on July 19, congratulating Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia.



"This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," von der Leyen tweeted separately.



"The @EU_Commission has supported you all the way. We will continue to do so," she said.



On July 18, the bloc's 27 member states agreed to open accession talks with the two Western Balkan countries after North Macedonia resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbor, Bulgaria.



Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical issues.



But on July 17 the two countries signed an agreement in Sofia a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.



Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.

The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.



Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.



The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.

The White House said in a statement that the opening of talks was "an important step" toward integrating the two nations with the bloc at a time when Russia's unprovoked war with Ukraine threatens European security.

"In a moment when Russia has shattered peace in Europe, it is more important than ever to support the aspiration for a Europe whole, free, and at peace," it said.

"A democratic, secure, and prosperous Western Balkans remains essential to this vision," it added.

North Macedonia was designated as a candidate for EU membership nearly 20 years ago. It already worked through big differences with Greece in order to join NATO in March 2020.



Albania was awarded candidate status by the EU in 2014.



The strategic importance of the Western Balkans to the EU has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with fears over Moscow's influence in the region.

With reporting by AFP and AP