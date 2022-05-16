Lithuania Says One Country Holding EU 'Hostage' On Russian Oil Embargo

The European Union's plans to impose an oil embargo on Russia were being blocked by just one of the bloc's 27 members, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on May 16.

"The whole union is being held hostage by one member state ... we have to agree, we cannot be held hostage," Landsbergis said as he arrived for a meeting with his counterparts.

EU diplomats quoted by Reuters said the country Landsbergis was referring to is Hungary.

A sixth round of EU sanctions including a ban on Russia oil has been drawn up by experts in the European Commission, but Hungary and other member states, including Slovakia and the Czech Republic, have voiced reservations.

With reporting by Reuters