Lithuania Court To Issue Verdict In 1991 Soviet Crackdown Trial

A Lithuanian court was scheduled to issue a verdict in a crimes-against-humanity case involving former Soviet military officials accused in the 1991 crackdown against the сountry's independence movement.



The March 27 ruling is expected to be the culmination of three years of proceedings, focused on the deaths of 14 people killed by the Soviet army in January 1991.



Lithuanian prosecutors say all but one of them died during the storming of the state television headquarters and TV tower by Soviet paratroopers.



More than 700 others were wounded.



The case is expected to further strain relations between Vilnius and Moscow, which has refused to participate in the proceedings.



When the prosecution began in 2016, 65 former military officials and army officers were charged in all by Lithuania’s prosecutor general.



All were citizens of Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine.



The storming of the TV tower in January 1991 followed Lithuania's move to declare independence-- the first Soviet republic in March 1990 to declare independence from the Soviet Union.



