UN Mediator Meets With Macedonian Leaders On Name Dispute

UN negotiator Matthew Nimetz is meeting with Macedonia's leadership in Skopje for talks on ways to resolve a 27-year-old dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic.

Nimetz held talks with Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov on February 1 in a relaunched effort to settle the dispute with neighboring Greece.

He was scheduled to meet later with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, and party leaders.

The UN mediator, who earlier this week met with Greek officials in Athens, has said there appears to be momentum for resolving the issue that has poisoned the two countries' relations since Macedonia won independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

"I think there is a momentum here and we should seize the momentum," Nimetz told journalists in the Greek capital following a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on January 30.

"There's a time for decision-making and I think we're there," he also said. "So I think, in my view, we're talking about weeks of discussion to see where we are."

"I think there is a will [in Athens], and I believe also in Skopje, to try to reach a settlement," Nimetz added.

Greece's objections to Skopje's use of the name Macedonia has complicated the bids by the ex-Yugoslav republic to join the European Union and NATO.

Athens argues that the use of the name Macedonia suggests Skopje has territorial claims on its own adjoining province, also called Macedonia.

"The first thing to discuss is a name in the language or languages of the neighboring country that cannot be translated in any other language," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told ERT television after his talks with Nimetz.

Kotzias added that Athens will submit a draft proposal to Skopje as soon as next month.

Greek officials favor a compound name that will somehow qualify the word Macedonia, although it is unpopular with the right-wing populists who are the junior government partner in Athens.

Many Greeks also object to any use of the word Macedonia in their neighbor's official name. A nationalist rally in the northern city of Thessaloniki drew more than 100,000 people on January 21, and a similar rally is scheduled in Athens on February 4.

Authorities from both Greece and Macedonia have said they want to settle the issue this year, and the two sides have agreed to intensify consultations.

With reporting by AP