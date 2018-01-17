Macedonian, Greek Diplomats To Meet At UN Headquarters Over Name Dispute

Diplomats from Greece and Macedonia plan to meet at the United Nations headquarters in New York on January 17 in an attempt to end a 27-year-old dispute over the name of the former Yugoslav republic.

Greece's objections to Skopje’s use of the name Macedonia since the country's independence in 1991 has complicated the bids by the former Yugoslav republic to join the Europe Union and NATO.

Matthew Nimetz, a U.S. diplomat who is the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy in the name dispute, will mediate the talks between Macedonia's ambassador to the United States, Vasko Naumovski, and Greece’s negotiator Adamantios Vassilakis.

Nimetz on January 15 told the Greek state broadcaster ERT that he thinks "people in both countries are maybe ready to hear some solutions that are consistent with national interests but also have some element of compromise that would resolve the problem."

Nimetz, who has been trying to broker a solution to the dispute since 1994, said he recently has seen some "positive momentum" on the issue.

Athens says the use of the name Macedonia suggests Skopje has territorial claims to Greece’s northern region of Macedonia, which includes the port city of Thessaloniki.

At the UN, Macedonia is formally known as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

However, the Security Council has agreed that it is a provisional name.

Macedonia has also been admitted to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund under the FYROM moniker.

Most countries, including Russia and the United States, recognize the country's constitutional title, the Republic of Macedonia.

Macedonia became a candidate for EU membership in December 2005.

But EU-member Greece blocked the start of negotiations, which must be agreed upon unanimously by all EU states.

Macedonia in April 2008 also presented itself it as a candidate for NATO membership under the provisional FYROM name.

But Greece, a member of NATO, again vetoed its Macedonia’s membership.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said earlier in January that he thinks the dispute could be resolved by July.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said a solution should be found before the end of 2018.

With reporting by AFP and ERT

