Macedonian PM: Likely Solution To Name Dispute With Greece In June

An agreement between Macedonia and Greece to settle a decades-old name dispute could be finalized before a European Union summit in June, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says.

Zaev made the statement on May 17 after meeting with his Greek counterpart, Alexis Tsipras, on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia.

"We have discussed one [specific] solution to the name dispute that could be acceptable for both sides, but we need to have further discussions in our countries," Zaev told reporters, without disclosing the option.

Greece, an EU and NATO member, has for years blocked Macedonia's efforts to join both organizations, arguing that its name implies a claim on the Greek province of Macedonia.

