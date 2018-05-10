Mahathir, 92, Becomes World's Oldest Elected Leader

Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Malaysia's next prime minister, becoming, at 92, the world's oldest elected leader following a stunning election win.

Mahathir's opposition alliance broke the grip on power of Malaysia's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which had been in power without interruption since Malayisa gained independence from Britain some six decades ago.



Mahathir ruled Malaysia with an iron fist from 1981 to 2003.

Earlier on May 10, Prime Minister Najib Razak, the head of BN, and a former protege of Mahathir, conceded defeat, saying, "I accept the verdict of the people."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters