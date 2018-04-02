Malala Completes Emotional Four-Day Visit To Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is heading back to Britain after completing her four-day visit to Pakistan, the first to her home country since she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012.

Malala and her family had arrived early on April 2 at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, where she boarded her flight to London.

Malala, now 20, traveled to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head on her school bus by Taliban gunmen because she campaigned for the education of girls, which the militant extremist group opposes.

Malala, who was 15 at the time of the attack, was subsequently taken to England for treatment. She remained there, enrolling at Oxford University in August 2017 and has resumed her fight for the cause that earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

While in Pakistan, she paid a short visit to her hometown in the northwestern Swat Valley, expressing "joy" and telling former friends and neighbors, "It is still like a dream for me to be among you."

Malala also met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during her visit to Pakistan.

She said she plans to again make Pakistan her home after finishing her studies in Britain.

