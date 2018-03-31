Nobel Prize Winner Malala Visits Hometown In Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has visited her hometown in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot by Taliban militants in 2012.

Malala landed in in Pakistan's northwestern Swat Valley in a military helicopter on March 31. The 20-year-old traveled to her hometown, Mingora, and planned to meet relatives and friends, the Associated Press reported, citing her uncle.

The visit comes two days after she returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was shot in the head on her school bus by Taliban gunmen because she campaigned for the education of girls, which the militant extremist group opposes.

"It's the happiest day of my life. I still can't believe it's happening," Malala said on March 29, after landing in Islamabad with her father and younger brother and meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Malala, who was 15 at the time of the attack, was subsequently taken to England for treatment. She remained there, enrolling at Oxford University in August 2017 and has resumed her fight for the cause that earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Malala first came into the spotlight as a schoolgirl, when she started writing a diary of her life under Taliban rule.

She strongly advocated education through her diary, which was written under the pseudonym "Gul Mukai" and featured on BBC Urdu.

There had been questions about whether Malala would visit the Swat Valley during her planned four-day trip due to security concerns.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters