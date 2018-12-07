Malala Honored By Harvard University For Efforts To Aid Girls' Education

Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai has been honored by Harvard University in the United States for her work promoting girls' education.

The 21-year-old Malala, who as a teen in her home country survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, received the 2018 Gleitsman Award from Harvard's Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on December 6.

"Malala speaks powerfully to the strength and perseverance of women and girls who are oppressed," said David Gergen, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School and director of the Center for Public Leadership.

The award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

Malala, now a student at Oxford University in Britain, was recognized for her global efforts to support schooling for children with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

