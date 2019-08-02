Man Kills 6 In Croatia's Zagreb, Commits Suicide

A police dragnet ended on August 2 when a suspect who allegedly killed six people in the Croatian capital committed suicide, local media report.



He is believed to have fatally shot six people in the capital on the previous night.



Local media report that he was the former spouse of one of the victims, who was killed with her partner and four family members.



Officers found the dead bodies in a home in a southern neighborhood of the city after neighbors alerted them to gunshots.



The vicitms included two men, three women, and a child, Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic told reporters.



Only a seven-month old baby survived the shooting, Radio Sarajevo reported.



The victims appeared to have been shot dead by a firearm, AFP reported.



Police found the suspect dead from apparent suicide in Brezovica, a different city district than where the murders were committed.



