Manafort Sentenced To 43 More Months

WASHINGTON -- Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump and influential Washington lobbyist, has been sentenced to an additional 43 months in prison, adding to the nearly four years in prison he was sentenced on in a parallel case last week.



The sentence, handed down March 13 by U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C. federal court, followed Manafort's guilty plea last year on two conspiracy charges involving foreign lobbying work he did on behalf of pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians, including former President Viktor Yanukovych.



The earlier ruling, issued on March 7 in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, had sparked outrage among some Democrats and other legal experts, who accused the judge of being overly lenient with Manafort. That sentence, of 47 months in prison, was even less than what Manafort’s defense lawyers had requested.

Altogether, the sentences amount to 7 1/ 2 years in prison.



The Washington case stemmed from two conspiracy counts, each punishable by as long as five years in prison.



One directly related to the work Manafort did for a decade for Ukraine’s pro-Russia Party of Regions. Funded in part by wealthy and powerful Ukrainian oligarchs, Manafort’s political strategies helped resurrect party chief Viktor Yanukovych's political career and propelled him to the presidency in 2010.



In 2014, Yanukovych was driven from office after months of massive street protests, and he fled to Russia.



The other charge stems from his admitting to conspiring with a shadowy Russian operative to illegally influence witness testimony. That operative, named Konstantin Kilimnik, has been accused by prosecutors of being a conduit to Russian intelligence agencies.



In comments to court before his sentencing, Manafort expressed remorse:



"I am sorry for what the I’ve done and for all the activities that brought us here today," he said.