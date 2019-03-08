Former Trump Campaign Chief Manafort Sentenced To 47 Months In Prison

Paul Manafort, who built a lucrative career lobbying for Ukrainian politicians and later served as President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman, has been sentenced to 47 months in prison.



The sentence, handed down on March 7 by U.S. Judge T.S. Ellis, followed Manafort’s conviction last August on bank- and tax-fraud charges.



It is the first of two sentences that Manafort will receive this month.



Manafort’s case was the first to be brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and interactions between Russian officials and Trump associates.



But his conviction did not deal directly with questions of possible Russian interference.



Instead, it dealt with his efforts to hide money he earned working for pro-Russia Ukrainian politicians and failing to pay U.S. taxes.



Sentences guidelines called for 19.5 to 24 years, but the judge called it “excessive” as he handed down the much-shorter sentence.



Before the judge pronounced the sentence, Manafort, dressed in a green prison jumpsuit and seated in a wheelchair, told the court, “To say I’ve been humiliated and shamed would be a gross understatement.”



The charges brought against Manafort predated his time with the Trump campaign.