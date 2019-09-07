March In Protest Of First-Ever Pride Parade Held In Sarajevo

A march that organizers said was set to promote traditional family values was held in Sarajevo on September 7, a day ahead of the Balkan country's first-ever gay-pride parade.

Sarajevo is the last of the Balkan capitals to schedule a pride march after neighboring countries moved to improve lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) rights as part of efforts toward European Union membership.

The marchers opposed to the LGBT rights event held banners and balloons, and their protest ended without requiring police attention.

But Bosnian police have called for reinforcements to protect the public at the planned September 8 parade amid concerns groups with strong anti-gay views may try to disrupt the event.

Bosnia-Herzegovina remains highly conservative and torn by ethnic divisions stemming from a 1992-95 civil war.

