Two Missing, 38 Injured As Blasts Rock Russian Explosives Plant

An explosives plant in central Russia was hit by a series of massive blasts, and emergency officials said at least 38 people have been injured and two were missing.



The June 1 incident, which occurred in the town of Dzerzhinsk, about 400 kilometers east of Moscow, was the second to hit the plant in two months.



Russian news agencies said a section of the Kristall factory was partially destroyed in the explosions, which sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.



The blasts also sparked a large fire at the facility, where explosives and ammunition are produced and stored.

A local news site, V Gorode N, published a video of a car driver passing by the plant, and sound waves from the explosions echoed through the countryside.



The Telegram channel Breaking Mash, meanwhile, published a video showing scores of glass windows and doors shattered at the facility.



Dmitry Krasnov, deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, said on state TV that two people were missing.



Reports said the fire was still blazing as firefighters struggled to extinguish it.

Officials did not rule out further blasts.



The factory produces explosives and related equipment for military and industrial purposes.



V Gorode N said the blasts were the second such incident at the factory in two months.

On April 4, an explosion destroyed a workshop facility at the plant.

No injuries were reported at the time.

