Germany's Merkel A 'Deeply Convinced Transatlanticist,' Says Spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a "deeply convinced transatlanticist" who believes it is right to point to differences in her country's ties with the United States in order to maintain healthy relations, her spokesman said on May 29.

Merkel raised eyebrows in Washington and London a day earlier with comments some interpreted as a suggestion that the United States with Donald Trump as president and a Britain on its way out of the European Union were no longer reliable partners.

Merkel, speaking at an election rally in Munich on May 28, after three days of meeting with Trump at sometimes strained NATO and Group of Seven (G7) summits in Belgium and Italy, said that while it is important to maintain friendly relations with allies such as the United States and Britain, "the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over."



"We Europeans truly have to take our destiny into our own hands," she added, receiving a minutelong ovation after her remarks.

"The chancellor's words stand on their own -- they were clear and comprehensible," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin on May 29.

"It was a deeply convinced transatlanticist who spoke," Seibert added.

"Because transatlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences," he said.

Stephan Bierling, an expert on transatlantic relations at Germany’s University of Regensburg, told The Washington Post that "the belief in shared values has been shattered by the Trump administration."

"After the inauguration, everyone in Europe was hopeful that Trump would become more moderate and take into account the positions of the G7 and of NATO. But the opposite has happened. It’s as if he is still trying to win a campaign," Bierling said.

Merkel’s comments came a day after the G7 meeting in Sicily failed to end in a deal to uphold the Paris climate accord, while there was also a split on trade and the question of refugees.

During a meeting with European Union leaders in Brussels on May 26, Trump sharply criticized NATO members that have not met defense spending targets, including Germany, and reportedly complained about German auto exports.

Martin Schulz, Merkel's challenger for the chancellor job in September elections, appeared to find common ground with the German chancellor.

He told broadcaster ARD that European countries must bond ever closer together in response to Trump’s attitude.

"Europe is the answer," he said. "Stronger cooperation among the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump."

Schulz said Trump resembled an "authoritarian leader" who wants to "humiliate others."

Meanwhile, Trump, upon his return from Europe, issued an upbeat assessment of his first trip abroad as president.

"Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!" Trump wrote on May 28 on Twitter.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa