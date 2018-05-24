MH17 Criminal Probe To Appeal To The Public For Help

BREAKING: JIT concludes that BUK missile that shot down flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 came from Russia's 53rd antiaircraft brigade.

More details to follow.

The Dutch-led international criminal investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 will appeal to the public on May 24 to assist in their inquiries.

MH17 was shot down over the conflict zone in Ukraine's Donetsk region on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

The Joint Investigative Team (JIT) is set to hold a press conference on May 24 in Utrecht, Netherlands, during which it is expected to present some of its findings and ask for the public's input.

The JIT determined in 2016 that it was shot down from separatist-held territory in the Donetsk region by a BUK antiaircraft system provided by the Russian military. The JIT report says the BUK entered Ukraine near Krasnodon and was spirited back into Russia immediately after the airliner was shot down.

Russia denies interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, despite compelling evidence that Moscow has provided military, economic, and political support to separatists fighting against Kyiv.

Russia and the separatists deny shooting down MH17 and have offered several other theories to explain the incident, all of which have been rejected by investigators.

On May 25, a respected international investigative group is to hold a press conference in The Hague for the launch of a new report on the probe.

The Bellingcat investigation, conducted jointly with the independent Russian website The Insider, said in December it had identified a senior Russian general as a figure of interest in the downing of the airliner.

The Bellingcat investigative group -- which uses sophisticated digital techniques to analyze open-source audio and visual data -- alleged that a man identified on intercepted communications as Delfin (Dolphin) is retired Russian Colonel General Nikolai Tkachyov, who is currently serving as the chief inspector of Russia's Central Military District.

Tkachyov denied that he was Delfin or that he was in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

