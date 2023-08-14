News
Minsk Shuts Down Opposition Belarusian Popular Front Party
The Supreme Court of Belarus on August 14 shut down the opposition Belarusian Popular Front Party (PBNF) amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Last month, the court liquidated the Conservative Christian Party that split from PBNF in 1999. Earlier this year, Belarusian authorities also stopped activities of the Green Party, the Republican Party, the Social Democratic Party of People's Accord, and the Belarusian Social Democratic Party. On August 15, the Supreme Court is scheduled to consider the liquidation of another opposition group, the United Civil Party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Leading Ukrainian Diplomat Drowns in Armenia
Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Armenia, Oleksandr Senchenko, has died in an apparent drowning incident at the high-altitude Lake Sevan in the country’s east on August 13, Armenian officials said. On August 14, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed Senchenko's death, calling him an experienced and highly qualified diplomat who had worked in the ministry since 2003. Armenia's Interior Ministry said it had launched a probe into the Ukrainian official's death. No other details related to the circumstances of Senchenko’s demise were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Crimean Activist Transferred To Penal Colony In Russia
A citizen journalist and nurse, Iryna Danylovych, who in 2021 was sentenced to seven years in prison by Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea, has been transferred to a penal colony in the Russian region of Stavropol Krai. The activist's father, Bronyslav Danylovych, told RFE/RL on August 14 that guards had not allowed his daughter, who has a medical condition, to take medicine with her to the penal colony in the town of Zelenokumsk. Danylovych was sentenced on a charge of illegally fabricating an explosive device, which she denies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Taliban Arrests Two Journalists, Bans Women On Radio In Southern Afghanistan
Two more journalists have been arrested by Taliban authorities in southern Afghanistan, where women's voices were also barred from radio broadcasts.
A source who requested anonymity told RFE/RL that Taliban forces arrested journalists Attaullah Omar and Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on August 13.
Omar is a Kandahar correspondent for Tolo News, Afghanistan's leading independent television news station, while Afghanmal reports for the daily Etilat-e Roz.
Their arrest follows the detention of five journalists in different parts of Afghanistan this month.
Meanwhile, the Taliban's Information and Culture Ministry in the southern Helmand Province ordered local radio stations to stop broadcasting women's voices, even in advertisements.
"All the radio stations in Helmand have been warned that if they broadcast the voice of a woman, they will be shut and their owners will be punished," one station manager, who requested anonymity, told Radio Azadi on August 14.
In an August 13 statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on the Taliban to "stop its relentless campaign" of muzzling the free press two years after returning to power in August 2021.
"Worsening media repression is isolating Afghanistan from the rest of the world at a time when the country is grappling with one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies," said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
Its hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Tajik National Behind Deadly Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iran, Regional Chief Justice Says
The Chief Justice of Iran's Fars Province, Kazem Mousavi, said on August 14 that a Tajik national was behind a deadly attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum that took place a day earlier in the city of Shiraz. According to Mousavi, eight foreigners had been apprehended on suspicion of involvement into the attack on the Shi’ite shrine that killed one person and wounded several others. "The main suspect identified himself as Rahmatullo Noruzov, and he is a Tajik national," Mousavi stressed. Tajik officials have yet to comment on Mousavi's statement. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
After Former IRPT Member's Death In Prison, Tajik Opposition Group Accuses Government Of Inhuman Treatment
A former senior member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) died in prison on August 12, his relatives said, prompting opposition members to accuse authorities of inhuman treatment of political opponents.
Authorities confirmed that Jaloliddin Mahmudov, 63, died in prison in Vahdat, a city some 23 kilometers east of the capital, Dushanbe, without giving a reason for his death.
Mahmudov's relatives said he suffered from bladder problems, high blood pressure, and diabetes, and hadn't been receiving proper medical care in detention.
The IRPT, an influential party with representatives in the government and parliament, was labeled a terrorist group and banned in 2015 by authoritarian President Emomali Rahmon.
Many IRPT officials and supporters have been prosecuted and many imprisoned, drawing criticism from human rights groups.
Mahmudov was first arrested in 2015 when he worked as a member of Central Commission for Elections and Referendums. He was charged with illegal possession of weapons and sentenced to five years in prison.
He was released from prison early in 2019 when his sentence was reduced under an amnesty.
But he was rearrested and sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in 2020 on charges of receiving money from wanted individuals. Human rights groups and Mahmudov's relatives called the charges politically motivated.
Following Mahmudov's burial on August 13, the National Alliance of Tajikistan (PMT), a group uniting several exiled opposition movements that was also outlawed by Tajik authorities as a terrorist and extremist organization, accused the government of inhuman treatment of political prisoners.
"The authorities deliberately create unbearable and inhuman conditions for prisoners, especially political prisoners," to eliminate them, the PMT said, calling on human rights groups to closely monitor the conditions of detention of political prisoners.
Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan
At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan's former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Forty-Five Members Of Russian Embassy Staff Leave Moldova On Chisinau's Orders
Forty-five diplomats and employees of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau left Moldova on August 14 after the Moldovan government last month ordered the drastic reduction of Moscow's diplomatic presence there. Moldova, a former Soviet republic, has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, and pro-European President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her country. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu ordered the Russian Embassy on July 25 to reduce staff to 25 from some 70 by August 15. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Belarus Auctions Off Former Would-Be Presidential Candidate Viktar Babaryka's Belongings
MINSK -- Belarusian authorities have put on auction possessions belonging to jailed former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.
The 59-year-old Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2021 on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have said are political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The organizer of the auction, BelYurZabespyachenne, placed nine watches for auction on its website that it said had been "impounded" from Babaryka.
The watch collection includes a Vacheron Constantin valued by BelYurZabespyachenne at more than $15,500, a Patek Philippe at $18,700, and a Zenith at $4,800. The auction is scheduled to start on September 13.
The website also carried pictures of other possessions listed as belonging to Babaryka that had been sold on auction already, including a Ford Fiesta car, shares in companies, and rifle scopes.
Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was arrested in June 2020 as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against Lukashenka in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.
Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded that Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence, and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election. Tsikhanouskaya is currently residing in Lithuania.
Authorities in Minsk had impounded her two-bedroom apartment and sold it in an action in July for 203,687 rubles (around $80,740).
Kazakh Miners On Strike For Better Working Conditions
Hundreds of Kazakh miners employed by the largest copper producer in Central Asia, the Kazakhmys Corporation, went on strike on August 14 at the mines in Satpaev, in the central Kazakh region of Ulytau. The protesters put forward a list of 15 demands, including the improvement of working conditions, the modernization of mining equipment, the hiring of extra workers, and enhanced vacations, disability, and financial benefits. Local authorities and law enforcement officials went to talk to the strikers, officials told RFE/RL. The Kazakhmys Corporation declined to comment on the strike, saying they were preparing “up-to-date information.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Fugitive Russian Lawmaker Announces Movement For Independence Of Smolensk
Fugitive Russian lawmaker Vladislav Zhivitsa announced at a press conference in Warsaw on August 13 the launch of a movement for the independence of his native Smolensk region from the Russian Federation. Zhivitsa was accompanied by a member of the Coordination Council of Belarus in exile, Yan Rudzik. Zhivitsa added that supporters of the independence of Smolensk will create a unit within the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment consisting of Belarusian citizens who have been fighting alongside Ukrainian armed forces against occupying Russian troops. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Iran Arrests Nine More Members Of Baha'i Faith
Iran has reportedly arrested nine more members of the Baha'i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community, shutting down and confiscating more than 40 pharmacies and warehouses belonging to the detainees.
The Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic republic announced on August 13 that a Baha'i family and its associates, who were involved in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic business, have been detained. Baha'i activists have identified some of the detainees as Ashkan, Afshin, and Ardalan Tabiyanian, along with their sister and brother-in-law.
The detainees are accused of various crimes, including "drug smuggling and hoarding," "fraud with medicines," "money laundering," and "tax evasion."
The Baha'i are branded as "heretics" by the Iranian regime which has been persecuting them for alleged ties to Israel, which is home to their most important shrines and world headquarters.
In a separate incident, Jamaluddin Khanjani, a former leader of the Baha'i community in Iran, and his daughter, Maria Khanjani, were arrested on August 13. After a house search, they were transferred to Evin prison by order of the head of Evin Court.
Jamaluddin Khanjani, a member of the so-called Yaran Iran group, was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 on charges including "assembly and collusion against national security," "propaganda against the system," and "espionage."
He was released in 2017 after a reduction in his sentence. The Yaran Iran group, responsible for managing the affairs of the Baha'i in Iran, saw all seven of its members receive lengthy prison sentences of 10 years each.
Currently, three members of the Yaran Iran group, Fariba Kamalabadi, Mahvash Sabet, and Afif Naeimi, are serving their sentences in prison.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with the followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Following nationwide protests in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the summoning and detention of Baha'i citizens in recent months.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Slams Russia's 'Provocative Actions' In Black Sea
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on August 14 condemning what it called Russia's "provocative actions" after Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian ministry "strongly condemns the provocative actions carried out by the Russian Federation on August 13 in the Black Sea in relation to the Turkish dry cargo vessel 'Sukru Okan,' which was en route to the [Ukrainian Danube] port of Izmail," it said in a statement. "The Russian Navy grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other norms of international law," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Least One Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least one person has been killed and at least seven others were wounded by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. The fate of the attackers remained unclear. Iran's IRNA news agency initially reported four killed but then revised the toll downwards to one. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Poland Detains Two Russian Nationals Suspected Of Spying
Poland has detained two Russian nationals suspected of espionage, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on August 14. The two men, whose identities were not disclosed, are suspected of distributing propaganda materials about Russia's Wagner mercenary group, which is currently based in Belarus. Ten days earlier Kaminski said a Belarusian citizen was arrested in Poland on espionage charges. On August 12, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Warsaw had increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Reuters
Chinese Defense Minister To Visit Russia, Belarus This Week
China's defense minister, Li Shangfu, will visit Russia and Belarus from August 14 to August 19, the ministry said in a statement on August 14. While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defense department. During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the country's authoritarian leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Eleven Killed, Nine Injured In Minibus-Truck Collision In Armenia
At least 11 people were killed and nine were injured in a collision between a minibus carrying passengers and a truck early on August 14 in Armenia. Five of the injured were in critical condition, doctors told RFE/RL. The deadly car crash occurred on the Yerevan-Gyumri highway some 85 kilometers northeast of Yerevan, Armenian officials said. The passengers of the minibus were returning to Armenia from Turkey, according to victims' relatives. Investigators were reportedly working on the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
As Ruble Falls Past 100 Per U.S. Dollar, Kremlin Blames Loose Monetary Policy
The ruble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on August 14 just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong ruble and claimed that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the weakening of the currency. The ruble fell to 100.35 rubles against the U.S. dollar in early trading. "The current exchange rate has deviated significantly from fundamental levels, and its normalization is expected in the near future," Putin's economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin told the TASS news agency. "It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong ruble," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
German Finance Minister Visits Kyiv
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has arrived in Ukraine for political talks in his first visit to the country since Russia's full-blown invasion last year. Lindner arrived in Kyiv by train on the morning of August 14. Ukraine has been pressuring the German government to supply Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles for defense against the Russian invasion, launched more than 17 months ago.
Thirteen Parties, One Political Bloc To Compete In Yerevan Municipal Polls
Thirteen political parties and one political bloc have registered to Armenia's Central Election Commission (CEC) to participate in upcoming municipal elections in Yerevan. The CEC is due to complete the registration process by August 18 and publish voter lists afterward within three days. The vote in the elections to Yerevan’s Municipal Assembly is due on September 17. The ruling Civil Contract party is being led in the elections by current Yerevan Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinian. Former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutian, who was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in December 2021 after falling out with the ruling party, has also announced his participation in the elections. To read the original story by RFE/Rl's Armenian Service, click here.
Russia Strikes Odesa With Drones, Missiles, As Fighting On Uptick In East, South Ukraine
Russian forcestargeted Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv and its main Black Sea port of Odesa with a fresh wave of missiles and drones, Ukrainian officials and the military said on August 14, as heavy fighting continued on the eastern and southern fronts.
A man was killed and two others were wounded in the shelling of Kozacha Lopan, in the Kharkiv region, just 2 kilometers from the Russian border, regional authorities said on August 14.
Although the attack on Odesa was repelled, three people were wounded by falling debris, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on August 14.
"People have been provided with the necessary medical assistance...several fires broke out from falling missiles. The windows of some buildings were blown out by the shock wave from the explosions," Kiper added.
WATCH: The Aftermath Of Russian Strikes On Odesa On August 14
The Ukrainian General Staff reported on August 14 that 33 clashes had taken place over the previous day with fierce fighting in the Kupyansk sector of the eastern region of Kharkiv.
In Donetsk, Russian forces attempted to regain lost ground in the Bakhmut area, but were repelled, the General Staff said in its daily report, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian attack helicopter above Bakhmut.
In the south, Russian forces made "unsuccessful attempts" to counterattack in the Robotyne sector of Zaporizhzhya, the Russian military said, a day after reporting that Ukrainian troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne.
Some social media postings indicated that Ukrainian troops had entered Robotyne, a small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
The battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.
On the diplomatic front, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner arrived on a surprise visit to Kyiv, saying that his country stood "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine.
Lindner, who arrived by train, said he would hold "very concrete" talks with Ukrainian officials, adding that Germany has given Ukraine some 22 billion euros ($24 billion) in humanitarian, financial, and military aid since the start of the war.
Berlin is under growing pressure from Ukraine to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles.
On August 13, several civilians, including a couple and their two children -- an infant daughter and a 12-year-old boy -- were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the family was killed in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Militant Attack In Pakistan's Balochistan Targets Chinese Engineers
Unidentified militants on August 13 attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province.
Officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire, while two militants were killed and three injured.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, a senator and former Balochistan interior minister, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that no Chinese nationals were killed in the attack.
The Pakistani military issued a statement confirming the attack, saying “terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity.”
Chinese officials condemned the attack and also said no Chinese nationals were hurt in the attack.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.
“Today, the BLA Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in the Gwadar District,” the statement said.
In a second statement, the BLA claimed the two suicide bombers had killed four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani security troops. That information could not be verified.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals several times in the past and has warned Beijing not to conclude development deals in Balochistan with the Pakistan government.
In April 2022, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi. In 2021, an explosion struck a bus carrying Chinese workers, killing nine of them, plus four other passengers. In 2020, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it said was aimed at “Chinese exploitative plans” in Balochistan.
China is carrying out numerous projects in Pakistan under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is a cornerstone of China’s wide-reaching Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on linking China’s Xinjiang Province with the Gwadar Port.
The $60 billion initiative encompasses a wide range of development and infrastructure projects.
Thousands of Pakistani security forces have been deployed to counter threats to the projects.
Chinese Deputy Premier He Lifeng visited Islamabad in July to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC project.
Separately on August 13, Pakistani authorities said security forces had killed four suspected gunmen belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) in the Bajaur tribal district near the Afghan border. One member of the security forces was killed in the raid, authorities said.
The Bajur District was a stronghold of the TTP -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban and a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government -- before the Pakistani Army drove many of the militants out of the area.
