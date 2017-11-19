Chisinau Votes On Mayor's Fate

A local referendum is being held in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, on November 19 to decide whether to dismiss the city's mayor who is facing accusations that include corruption.

At least 163,570 "yes" votes are needed for Dorin Chirtoaca to be dismissed from office.

Several political parties and factions, including Chirtoaca's opposition Liberal Party, have called on voters to boycott the referendum, which needs a turnout of at least one third of the city's 647,000 eligible voters to be declared valid.

Chisinau's municipal council voted in September to organize the referendum after suspending the mayor from office.

The moves came after Chirtoaca and several other city officials, including Chisinau's two deputy mayors, were charged in a case involving the tender for the capital's paid parking lots.

Chirtoaca, deputy chairman of the pro-European Liberal Party, denies the passive-corruption and influence-peddling charges that have been filed against him.

Moldovan authorities detained Chirtoaca in May, and later placed him under house arrest pending a trial.

Chirtoaca, 38, is being investigated for alleged abuse of power in another criminal case regarding the allocation of municipal housing in the capital.

He has been mayor of Chisinau since 2007 and supports reunifying the country with neighboring Romania.

This year, the Liberal Party kicked off a campaign to collect signatures for a referendum to suspend the country's pro-Russian president, Socialist Igor Dodon, for actions incompatible with his office.

Dodon's Socialists have, in turn, started a campaign to suspend Chirtoaca.